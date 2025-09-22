PhonePe cuts losses to Rs 1,727.4 cr as revenue climbs 40pc

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Fintech major PhonePe has reported a narrowing of its consolidated losses to Rs 1,727.4 crore in FY25, down from Rs 1,996.1 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 40.5 per cent from Rs 5,064 crore in FY24 to Rs 7,115 crore in FY25, according to data accessed from Tofler.

PhonePe, which plans to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) later this year, posted a tri-fold growth in its adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 630 crore in FY25, from Rs 197 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The Walmart group firm turned free cash flow positive in the financial year ending March 31, 2025, with net cash flow from operations amounting to Rs 1,202 crore.

PhonePe’s total expenses grew 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,394 crore in FY25. PTI ANK ANK DR DR