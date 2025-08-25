PhonePe launches home insurance offering

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Fintech company PhonePe on Monday announced the launch of a new home insurance product line, offering coverage against more than 20 risks, including fire, floods, earthquakes, riots, and theft.

The new offering aims to provide an affordable and accessible solution for homeowners, with premiums starting from Rs 181 (including GST) annually, according to a company statement.

The plans offer flexible coverage ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 crore, available to all homeowners, irrespective of whether they have an existing loan.

The policy is accepted by all banks and lending institutions for home loan requirements, the company said.

Users can access the offering through the PhonePe app.