PhonePe partners with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT AI features to Indian users

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Fintech major PhonePe on Thursday said it has partnered with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT features to its users in India.

The collaboration will allow PhonePe users to interact with ChatGPT’s advanced artificial intelligence capabilities directly via the PhonePe consumer app and the PhonePe For Business app, the company said in a statement.

The integration is expected to provide users with smarter, more relevant information for a range of everyday needs, from travel planning to shopping.

"Our collaboration with PhonePe is a significant milestone in our mission to make AI more accessible to people throughout India. India is a global hub for innovation, and PhonePe's deep understanding of the country's fabric and its user base make it the ideal partner.

"This partnership will demonstrate the immense value of consumer AI across India, helping millions of users enhance their daily lives," Oliver Jay, Managing Director for International Strategy at OpenAI, said.