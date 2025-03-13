PhonePe's Indus Appstore to come pre-installed on Xiaomi smartphones

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) PhonePe's app marketplace Indus Appstore on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with consumer electronics maker Xiaomi India.

Indus Appstore will now come pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones in India, and will also replace GetApps on existing devices, aiming to enhance user experience, simplify app discovery, and increase accessibility, according to a company statement.

"By combining Xiaomi India's reach with our localised app discovery platform, we're creating opportunities for developers while delivering a seamless, culturally-relevant experience to users. This partnership is just the beginning of our vision to transform how India discovers and experiences mobile apps," said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore.

Walmart-backed PhonePe in February last year launched the Indus Appstore, which has been positioned as a challenger to Google's Play Store.

It is an android-based mobile app store, designed according to the localised and cultural needs of the Indian demographic. PTI ANK HVA