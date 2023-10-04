Physics Wallah plans to open offline counselling centres in 16 more cities

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Edtech firm Physics Wallah is planning to expand its counselling centres for students' well-being to 18 cities, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has a team of experienced counsellors -- 17 online and six offline -- in Kota and Patna that are run under the name of Prerna.

While online counselling is available for students across the country, Physics Wallah is planning to open offline centres in 16 more cities.

"Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, Physics Wallah has extended its focus beyond academics to address a crucial concern: students' emotional well-being through its free helpline 'Prerna'. The helpline will also be expanding its offline presence to 16 more cities, allowing for physical assistance to students," the firm said in a statement.

Beyond counselling, the Prerna team engages with parents and helps them identify potential issues in their children and find the right support.

"Students frequently approach me to share their challenges, and I feel genuinely concerned. As the company expanded, it became increasingly difficult to personally connect with every student," Physics Wallah Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said.

"I take immense pride in our Prerna team, which established a supportive community, empowering students to confront their challenges proactively," Pandey said.

Physics Wallah Foundation plans to induct more expert counsellors for Prerna helpline and add video counselling features to reach every corner of India, the statement added. PTI PRS PRS TRB TRB