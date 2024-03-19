Physics Wallah witnesses 100% surge in online business at the onset of the academic year 2024-25

New Delhi: Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading ed-tech platform, has witnessed over 100% growth in its online business for the academic year 2024-25, highlighting the increasing demand for quality online education in the country.

This achievement underscores the belief that online education, driven by increased internet penetration, widespread adoption of mobile phones, and personalized learning approaches, has democratized access to quality education in India, transcending geographical and socio-economic barriers.

This was also evident during PW’s annual flagship event, Vishwas Diwas, on February 28, being held for the past three years. This marks the start of the upcoming academic year for major exam categories and assists the company in gauging the trajectory of the year ahead. PW witnessed a remarkable 200,000+ enrollments, resulting in more than Rs 100 crore surge in revenue within a mere 12 days from the start of Vishwa Diwas. PW has witnessed 100% year-on-year growth in online business for the upcoming academic year.

As of today, there are over 27 lakh students enrolled in paid batches on the PW app and over 4.2 crore students on its YouTube channels, spanning nearly 98% of pin codes in India. PW has the biggest online classrooms in India, and the average size of mega batches ranges from 50,000 to 1 lakh. PW has conducted the largest mega live classroom sessions with up to 127,000 attendees at one time, marking the largest live lecture it has ever held.

These numbers are a testament to the bright future of online education in India. Those with strong fundamentals will continue to thrive in the coming years. As per a report by Statista, the internet penetration rate in India went up to nearly 50% in 2023 while the smartphone penetration rate in India reached close to 71% in 2023, indicating a large addressable market and the significant potential for online learning, especially in areas where traditional brick-and-mortar education cannot reach due to heavy capital expenditure and teacher shortages. Moreover, with a rising number of students taking board and competitive exams annually, there is also a clear indication of the expanding scope for PW's addressable market.

Physics Wallah (PW) Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said, “It is crucial to prioritize academics and continuously improve products based on student feedback, keeping them at the core of the company's mission. A demonstration of this commitment is our launch of the AI education suite 'AI Guru,' which has captured the attention of over 1.5 million students in less than 2 months, highlighting the scalability and potential of online education. Furthermore, online learning has transcended geographical barriers, reaching even the most remote corners of the country, driven by tangible outcomes. The objective is to empower students across the bottom 80% of the socioeconomic pyramid. With increasing internet connectivity in rural areas, online learning is poised to become a vital source of education."

Through its affordable courses, PW has opened avenues for students, especially in rural areas from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, to prepare for 30+ competitive exams like JEE and NEET, UPSC, Gate, State exams, and many others. PW has showcased one of the best results in various exam categories. In this year's JEE Mains results, out of 50,000 students who scored above the 95 percentile, 12,000 were PW students. In GATE & NDA , PW produced AIR 1, while SSC JE bagged AIR 3,4 and 6. PW produced outstanding results in CSIR, CLAT, MBA, and many other exam categories, underscoring the shift towards outcome-oriented online education.

Meanwhile, PW also saw a 5-fold growth in online courses in vernacular languages, signifying progress towards an all-encompassing and interlinked digital future.