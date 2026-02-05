PhysicsWallah profit grows 33 pc to Rs 102 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Edtech firm PhysicsWallah posted about 33 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 102.27 crore in the December quarter, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

PhysicsWallah's revenue from operations also grew about 33 per cent to Rs 1,082.41 crore during the quarter from Rs 809.67 crore a year earlier.

The company shared nine months' data till December 31, 2025 in which it attributed growth primarily to an increase in unique paid users to 43.7 lakh from 36 lakh.

PW said paid users in the online channel stand at 39.6 lakh compared to 33 lakh a year ago, while offline student enrolments have reached 4.1 lakh from 3 lakh in the previous year. PTI PRS TRB