PhysicsWallah shares fall for 2nd day post solid market debut

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Shares of edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah Ltd dropped over 9 per cent in two trading days after a solid market debut on Tuesday.

In two trading days, the stock tumbled 9.18 per cent on the BSE. On Thursday, shares ended at Rs 140.95, down 1.81 per cent following a 7.5 per cent drop to Rs 143.55 on Wednesday.

At the NSE, the stock dipped 0.94 per cent to Rs 141.93 on Thursday. In the previous trade, it lost 7.70 per cent to Rs 143.28.

Shares of PhysicsWallah Ltd made a solid market debut on Tuesday, and ended with a premium of over 42 per cent against the issue price of Rs 109.

The initial public offering (IPO) of PhysicsWallah received nearly 2 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday last week.

PhysicsWallah offers test preparation courses for competitive exams focusing on JEE, NEET, GATE and UPSC, along with upskilling programmes, delivered through online platforms (YouTube, website, and apps), tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid centres that combine online teaching with in-person support. PTI SUM SUM MR