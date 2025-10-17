Pi42 launches INR-margined crypto options with entry price of Rs 10

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Pi42, India's first Crypto-INR Perpetual Futures Exchange, has launched its INR-margined crypto options trading platform, offering entry to options trading at a price as low as Rs 10.

The new platform enables traders to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto options directly in INR, with minimum contract lot sizes aimed at widening participation among Indian investors, Pi42 said in a statement.

It features an intuitive interface with real-time data, including pricing, implied volatility, open interest and Greeks, across 11 expiry types ranging from daily to quarterly timelines, it added.

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said, "With this launch, we are opening the doors for Indian traders to explore crypto options in the simplest, most cost-efficient way possible..

He added that the timing also aligns with greater regulatory clarity and our FIU (Financial Intelligence Unit) registration, which ensures that traders can participate with trust and confidence.

Pi42 said the rollout will include advanced tools such as basket orders, dynamic hedging, and strategy builders to help users trade efficiently. PTI HG MR