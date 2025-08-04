Pi42 strengthens presence in Rajasthan, aims to onboard over 1 lakh traders in 2 years

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Crypto-INR Perpetual Futures Exchange Pi42 on Monday said it is strengthening its presence in Rajasthan and aims to onboard over one lakh traders from Jaipur and nearby regions over the next two years.

The company has introduced options trading on its platform to provide advanced tools and greater flexibility to experienced investors.

"Rajasthan is a key market for us. We have recorded over a 10 per cent increase in investor sign-ups during the first seven months of the current financial year as compared to the same period last year," Pi42 Co-Founder and CEO Avinash Shekhar said.

He said a majority of users are from the 18-25 age group (52 per cent), followed by 26-35 (26 per cent), comprising mainly students, salaried individuals, and small business owners.

A company statement said that Pi42 is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and aims to become a fully compliant global platform for crypto futures and options. PTI SDA TRB