Piaggio Vehicles launches JUSTIN BIEBER X edition Vespa Scooter in India; price starts at Rs 6.45 lakh

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Italian auto group Piaggio's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles on Thursday launched the JUSTIN BIEBER X edition of its iconic Vespa Scooter in India, priced at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited-edition model, personally ideated and designed by the Canadian pop star and music icon, will be available on pre-order as an imported completely built unit (CBU) in India, the company said.

Piaggio Vehicles, which also produces Aprilia range of scooters besides Vespa, said that a limited single-digit of the scooter will be available for purchase.

The Italian scooter maker had last April announced its collaboration with Bieber.

"We are excited to introduce to India, the collector edition of JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA that embodies creative drive, vibrancy and vigour – the values shared by both Bieber and Vespa," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The limited-edition vehicle comes with the classic 150cc engine, now revamped in respect of the most recent environmental regulations, the company said. PTI IAS DRR