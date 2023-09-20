PIBC urges political leadership of India, Pak to boost up their efforts for peace and stability in region

Lahore, Sep 20 (PTI) The Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) on Wednesday urged political leadership of India and Pakistan to boost up their efforts for peace and stability in the region so that resources can be diverted towards research, health, education, infrastructure and other acts of public betterment.

In a statement, PIBC, the foremost organisation in Pakistan advocating for trade and commercial ties with India, said that a pleasant environment and improvement in bilateral relationship will enable political managers to divert resources towards research, health, education, infrastructure and other acts of public betterment.

PIBC chairman Noor Muhammad Kasuri congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and all Indians living in various parts of the world "on the historical and tremendous achievement of successfully organizing the G-20 summit." He said that PIBC hopes that the India-US-Middle East economic corridor will also be a big achievement.

"We urge the political leadership of India and Pakistan to further boost up their efforts for peace and stability in the region." The PIBC said it would continue to struggle for improvement in trade and political relations between India and Pakistan.

In 2019, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MZ ZH ZH