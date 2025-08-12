Piccadily Agro posts Rs 18.5 crore profit in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported an increase of 32.7 per cent in consolidated profit of Rs 18.46 crore during the June quarter of FY26, led by a strong performance driven by its distillery segment and volume gains by its Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands.

It had reported a profit after tax of Rs 13.91 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Piccadily Agro Industries' revenue from operations was up 9.89 per cent to Rs 228.99 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 208.38 crore a year earlier.

The company, which operates in two business segments -- distillery and sugar -- reported an 8.18 per cent increase in total expenses to Rs 204.80 crore in the quarter.

Revenue of Piccadilly's 'Distillery' business, including IMFL, grew 36.6 per cent to Rs 162.8 crore. This was at Rs 119.23 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"IMFL volumes surged 38.6 per cent YoY, reflecting continued demand momentum for the company's premium portfolio," the company said.

Piccadily Agro Industries is the largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirit in India. It owns Indri Single Malt and Camikara rum.

However, its revenue from sugar was down 25.77 per cent to Rs 66.16 crore during the quarter as against Rs 89.14 crore a year ago.

Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 601.80 on the BSE, down 5.35 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB