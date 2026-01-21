Piccadily Agro Q3 profit doubles to Rs 48 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Piccadily Agro Industries, the maker of largest-selling single malt whisky Indri and Camikara aged rum, on Wednesday reported two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 47.61 crore for December quarter FY26, driven by its premium alcobev portfolio.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 24.49 crore in December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Piccadilly.

Gross sales rose 53.3 per cent to Rs 312.71 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 203.97 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operation of Siddhartha Sharma-promoted company was at Rs 313.8 crore, up 52.54 per cent year-on-year.

"Piccadily’s performance reflects its successful transformation into a fully integrated, brand-led premium spirits player. Higher contribution from its premium portfolio continues to drive margin expansion, supported by strong consumer demand," it said.

Total expenses of Piccadily Agro, which also operates sugar mills in Haryana and Punjab, were at Rs 247.72 crore in the quarter, up 43.9 per cent year-on-year. Total income was at Rs 315.23 crore, higher by 51.32 per cent.

"With revenue growth of over 52 per cent and PAT growth of more than 92 per cent year-on-year, we are seeing the benefits of premiumization and scale in our distillery business," Chief Financial Officer Natwar Aggarwal said.

Moreover, Piccadily also updated the ongoing expansion plan, which includes capacity enhancement at its Indri facility in Haryana and setting up a greenfield facility at Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh.

Its continued investments in "barrels and maturation infrastructure" remain on track, positioning Piccadily for achieving its long-term goals, it added.

"As new capacities come on stream and our aged inventory matures, we remain confident of delivering 3-4X growth over the next three to five years while building Indri into one of the world’s leading single malt whisky brands,” said Aggarwal.

Piccadily Agro also owns Cashmir Vodka and Whistler whisky, which, according to the company, are also earning recognition in both domestic and international markets in the premium spirits category, besides its flagship brand Indri.

Shares of Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 595.80 apiece, up 7.53 per cent from the previous close on BSE. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU