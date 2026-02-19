Pichai visits Coffee Board stall at AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday visited the Commerce Ministry's Coffee Board stall at the AI Impact Summit here.

"When @SundarPichai drops by for a sip, you know it's truly worth it! The world is raising a cup to Bharat GI Coffee at #IndiaAIImpactSummit2026," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a social media post.

The activities of the Board are broadly aimed at enhancement of production, productivity and quality; and export promotion of the commodity.

The CEO is here to participate in the summit.

The world's largest artificial intelligence summit began on Monday. A number of tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists are participating in the conference, where India is pushing for widening access to AI.

Speaking at the Summit, the Google and Alphabet CEO described artificial intelligence (AI) as ushering in an era of "hyper progress", with the potential to unlock new scientific discoveries and help emerging economies bypass traditional development stages.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries, workplaces and the daily digital life, emerging as one of the most transformative technologies - and a focal point of global conversations. PTI RR HVA