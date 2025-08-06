Pidilite Industries Q1 profit up 19% to Rs 678 cr driven by volume growth

New Delhi: Pidilite Industries on Wednesday reported 18.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 678.13 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth and healthy operating margins.

The company, which manufactures adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, had logged a profit of Rs 571.27 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Pidilite Industries.

Revenue from operations was up 10.53 per cent to Rs 3,753.1 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The "revenue growth of 10.6 per cent was underpinned by UVG (Underlying Volume Growth) of 9.9 per cent across categories and geographies," said Pidilite Industries in its earnings statement.

Gross margins were in line with Q1 last year, however, EBITDA margins improved by 101 basis points, it added.

Pidilite Industries said revenue from its 'Consumer & Bazar' segment was up 9.7 per cent to Rs 3,006.7 crore. Revenue from its B2B segment was up 11.17 per cent to Rs 806.63 crore.

“Consumer & Bazaar reported sequentially improved UVG of 9.3 per cent. B2B UVG of 12.6 per cent was the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit UVG," said Pidilite Industries.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,922.57 crore, up 9 per cent in the June quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was up 11.3 per cent to Rs 3,838.81 crore.

“Despite the challenging macro-economic demand environment, we have delivered strong underlying volume growth and healthy operating margins," Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said.

"As we look ahead, we continue to remain cautiously optimistic as the domestic operating environment improves with good monsoons, steady demand conditions, especially in the construction sector, lower interest rates and recent measures to improve liquidity,” he added.

However, the company also remains watchful of geopolitical developments with its likely impact on supply chain disruptions and uncertainty around global tariffs, Vats said.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Pidilite Industries said its board has approved a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re 1 each for 2025-26.

Shares of Pidilite Industries on Wednesday settled at Rs 3,044 apiece on BSE, up 1.55 per cent.