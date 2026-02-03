Pidilite Industries Q3 profit up 12 pc to Rs 624 cr

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Pidilite Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 623.84 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 557.08 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals, said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,709.91 crore as against Rs 3,368.91 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,929.74 crore as against Rs 2,672.48 crore a year ago, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats said,"The company delivered double-digit revenue growth with strong underlying volume growth and healthy operating margins." On the outlook, he said,"The domestic operating environment will further improve, aided by favourable monsoons and the continued indirect impact of GST 2.0 on our demand. This coupled with the impetus given on infrastructure and urbanization in the union budget augurs well for us." At the same time, Vats said,"We remain vigilant to geopolitical developments, given their potential to disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty."