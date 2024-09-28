Pidilite invests Rs 5 cr in home improvement & maintenance platform Wify

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Adhesive and construction chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries has invested Rs 5 crore in Wify, a home improvement and maintenance services platform.

This pre-series A funding round was led by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures.

The investment was done through Pidilite Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, according to a statement.

“The investment from this round will fuel Wify's growth, enabling them to enhance their tech stack, expand services, and strengthen their market position,” it said.

Wify operates in B2B2C (business-to-business-to-consumer) segment of home improvement and maintenance services.

Its clientele spans across home improvement retailers, e-commerce giants, interior design services, water solutions, audio and electronics, flooring solutions, and home furniture services.