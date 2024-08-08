Pierian Assurance & Advisory rebrands as Pierag Consulting, targets USD 25 mn revenue in 2 yrs

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Global consulting firm Pierian Assurance & Advisory on Thursday announced its rebranding to Pierag Consulting LLP and said that it plans to reach the revenue target of USD 25 million in FY 2026, up from a planned USD 12 million for the current fiscal.

Outlining its strategic goals and growth plans for the coming years, including revenue growth targets, team expansion, widening global geographic footprint and diversification of service offerings, Pierag Consulting LLP said it aims to significantly grow the existing workforce of 250 professionals to over 1,000 members by FY2027 thereby enhancing the service capabilities and supporting its growing client base effectively.

In terms of geographic expansion, the company said it plans to add a new office location in India by FY 2026 and another international location by FY 2027 to broaden its global reach.

"Pierag Consulting LLP plans to reach the revenue target of USD 25 million in FY 2026, up from (planned) USD 12 million in FY 2025. Growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 210 per cent since its inception in 2021, the firm further plans to achieve USD 50 million by FY 2027," the company said in a statement.

Pierag Consulting LLP provides niche service offerings, including assurance, accounting advisory, business risk advisory and technological risk advisory, to clients across industries in the US, India and UK.

The firm also has a joint venture with Baker Tilly-US, one of the top 10 global public accounting firms, solidifying its global footprint and service capabilities, according to the statement.

Along with its offices in Gurugram, Bangalore, and Washington DC, the company is also present in Jaipur and Chandigarh, with its strategic focus on tier-2 and 3 cities to hire and nurture the rich untapped talent pool, as per the statement. PTI IAS MR