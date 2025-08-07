Pine Labs appoints Sameer Kamath as CFO ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Fintech platform Pine Labs, which is preparing to launch its initial public offering (IPO), on Thursday announced the appointment of Sameer Kamath as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Kamath most recently served as Group CFO at Avendus Capital, where he led financial management, strategy, risk, and compliance. Prior to that, he held the role of Director and Group Chief Financial Advisor at Motilal Oswal.

In his new role, Kamath will be responsible for the global finance strategy, accounting, investor relations, and providing financial leadership across the Pine Labs group, the company said in a statement.

"Sameer's proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving financial performance will be invaluable to Pine Labs as we continue to innovate and introduce cutting-edge fintech products in the market," B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs, said.

In June, Pine Labs filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 2,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 14.78 crore shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). PTI SP SHW