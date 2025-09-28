Pink Power Run 2.0 draws 20,000 in Hyderabad, global expansion planned for 2026

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) The second edition of the Pink Power Run, organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation, brought together over 20,000 participants at Necklace Road on Sunday to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early detection.

The event was flagged off by philanthropist Sudha Reddy, MEIL Managing Director Krishna Reddy, Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley, and tennis legend Leander Paes, according to a statement by the organisers.

Reigning Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, also participated, alongside a global delegation of Miss World continental titleholders and Miss India World Nandini Gupta.

This year's run, themed 'Stride & Shine', featured 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km races, and included corporate leaders, students, senior citizens, and underprivileged women. Pre-event activities included fitness workshops, survivor stories, and social media campaigns.

The 10K open category saw Ankit Gupta (30:52) and Seema (34:44) clinch top spots in the men's and women's divisions respectively. In the 5K open category, Harmanjot Singh (14:25) and Ankita (16:52) took first place. Winners received cash prizes of up to Rs 3.5 lakh.

Julia Morley was honoured with the Excellence in Mentorship Award 2025 for her long-standing contribution to women's empowerment and community health initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Sudha Reddy announced the global launch of Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders in 2026, which aims to engage participants across 140 countries. The initiative will include a 24-hour continental relay and feature Miss World's seven continent queens as global ambassadors.

"This initiative is a symbol of hope, unity, and empowerment in the fight against breast cancer," Reddy said. "Beyond Borders will carry this message to a global audience." The Pink Power Run is an annual initiative aimed at raising breast cancer awareness and promoting early detection through community participation and education.

Julia Morley, Chairperson, Miss World Organization states, "Our collective efforts can create a powerful movement for breast cancer awareness, empowering individuals with the knowledge to take charge of their health.

"Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Indian women - early detection can save countless lives. The Pink Power Run promotes health screenings, self-check practices, and the crucial message that awareness equals empowerment." Leander Paes said, "As a strong advocate for health and empowerment, I am proud to support the Pink Power Run. This initiative not only promotes physical fitness but also raises vital awareness about breast cancer. Together, we can inspire hope and encourage early detection, proving that every step contributes to a larger movement for change." Sudha Reddy, Chairperson, Sudha Reddy Foundation said, "This initiative represents hope, resilience, and unity in the battle against breast cancer." With the 'Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders', we are extending our mission globally to connect individuals in support of this crucial cause. The Pink Power Run remains a powerful platform for raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and highlighting the importance of early detection." The Pink Power Run - Beyond Borders, set to debut in 2026, aims to unite millions across 140 countries, symbolising a shared commitment to breast cancer awareness worldwide. Key features include a 24-hour continental relay, where participants will symbolically 'pass the baton' across continents, along with the involvement of the seven continent queens from the Miss World Organisation serving as ambassadors to inspire global participation. PTI MR