Pinnacle Infotech to expand workforce four-fold to 12,000 in 6 years

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) Pinnacle Infotech Solutions, an Architectural Engineering and Construction (AEC) IT solutions industry player, on Thursday said it will expand its workforce four-fold to 12,000 in six years, driven by the growing demand amid the threat of a slowdown in the developed markets.

The Durgapur-based building information modelling (BIM) solutions firm, which is also involved in the new temple in Ayodhya, currently has 3,000 employees.

The company has 12 state-of-the-art global delivery centres across the world. Its global delivery centres are located in the USA, Japan, India, Singapore, UK, UAE, Germany, and Canada. The international delivery centres in India are in Durgapur, Kolkata, Madurai, and Jaipur.

"The AEC industry is undergoing a digital transformation, and BIM is at the forefront of this transformation. We are seeing strong demand for our BIM solutions from clients around the world and we don't foresee any slowdown threat. The expansion of our global workforce will help us meet this demand and continue to be a leader in the BIM space," Pinnacle Infotech CEO Bimal Patwari told PTI.

"Driven by the growing demand for BIM solutions in the AEC industry, we are expanding as per our growth roadmap. We expect our employee strength to be 12,000 across the markets in six years," he said.

Patwari stated that the manpower expansion would primarily focus on India, as the company's business model revolves around providing BIM solutions to projects worldwide with its engineers and architects based in India.

Speaking about Pinnacle Infotech's largest global engineering Centre of Excellence in Madurai, he said that it is spread over 35 acres.

"The world-class complex in Madurai currently has over 900 employees and is actively working to hire 6,000+ engineers and architects by 2025, becoming one of the world's largest engineering and BIM services centres globally," he said.

By 2024, Pinnacle Infotech's Durgapur campus will add 1 lakh sqft of space to its existing centre, accommodating another 1,000 new hires.

Patwari claimed that the newly launched virtual design and construction software PiVDC has seen great success and has high adaptability among BIM engineers worldwide.

Pinnacle is currently working on most of the international state-of-the-art complicated airports in the world, such as those in Cambodia, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Goa, Noida, and the new Mumbai airport.

The company claims to have completed over 10,000 projects for 1,800 plus clients worldwide and counting. PTI BSM NN