Piramal Alternatives announces Rs 160 cr investment in city-based Saimirra Innopharm

Chennai, Apr 29 (PTI) Piramal Alternatives on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 160 crore in city-based Saimirra Innopharm Private Ltd.

The investment, made through Piramal Alternatives' India Credit Opportunities Fund II, will support Saimirra's strategic initiatives, including brand acquisitions and expansion of its product portfolio across therapies and markets, a company release said.

Piramal Alternatives is the fund management division of the Piramal Group.

Saimirra is a key player in both domestic and ROW (Rest of the World) formulations, offering a wide range of products across brands and dosage formats, it said.