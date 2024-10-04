Piramal Capital raises USD 150 mln from bond sale

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Piramal Capital and Housing Finance on Friday said it has raised USD 150 million through a global bond sale.

The bonds will be issued at a yield of 7.078 per cent and will have to be repaid in 3.32 years, according to a company statement.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, had raised USD 300 million from a sustainability bond issuance in July this year.

In the latest issue, it achieved a 0.87 per cent improvement in pricing as against the 7.950 for the bonds issued in July 2024, the statement said.

The issue saw subscriptions of USD 520 million or an oversubscription of 3.5 times, the statement said, adding that a total of 40 investors participated in the final issuance.

From a geographical spread perspective, 92 per cent of the funds were raised from Asia, while the rest was from Europe, Middle East and Africa, it said, adding that 95 per cent of the money raised was from asset managers and 5 per cent was from banks.

The company's managing director Jairam Sridharan said it is targeting to have 10-12 per cent of its borrowing from international sources in the next 2-3 years.

"India offers an exciting investment landscape, and we are delighted to provide global investors the opportunity to participate in the nation's growth journey," he added.

The Piramal Enterprises scrip closed 2.22 per cent down at Rs 1,033.05 on the BSE on Friday, as against a 0.98 per cent correction on the benchmark. PTI AA DRR