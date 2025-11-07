Piramal Finance aims AUM of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2028

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Piramal Finance Ltd (formerly known as Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd) on Friday said the company wants to achieve AUM size of Rs 1.5 lakh crore by 2028.

"We want to build a business that is Rs 1.5 lakh crore in AUM, 3 per cent in return on assets and predictable in terms of profitability. We have spoken about that," Piramal Finance MD and CEO Jairam Sridharan said at the listing ceremony at NSE.

The company achieved a 17 per cent growth in total Asset Under Management (AUM) from Rs 68,845 crore as of March 31, 2024, to Rs 80,689 crore as of March 31, 2025. The mix of total AUM across retail and wholesale segments improved to 80:20 as of March 31, 2025, from 70:30 as of March 31, 2024.

Piramal Finance got listed at the stock exchanges earlier in the day following the merger of Piramal Enterprises with the former. As many as 22,66,77,700 shares of Rs 2 each were listed on stock exchanges at a price of Rs 1,260 a piece.

Speaking at the event, Piramal Finance Chairman Anand Piramal said, stock prices of the company rose over 15 per cent at the time of listing.

Piramal Enterprises shares have remained suspended from trading on the stock exchanges since September 23 following the merger process with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Piramal Finance.

Following the merger, Anand Piramal assumed charge as chairman of Piramal Finance, effective September 16, 2025, as the firm completed the absorption of its parent company.

It is to be noted that Piramal Enterprises (PEL) completed the acquisition of debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) by paying Rs 34,250 crore to creditors of the housing finance company in September 2021.

The amount comprises approximately Rs 34,250 crore to be paid by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) as a combination of cash and NCDs, and an amount of approximately Rs 3,800 crore which is the entitlement of creditors as per the resolution plan from the cash balance available with DHFL.

Talking further about the company, Sridharan said, "We are in the top 10 in a competitive field, which is 10,000 competitors strong, and we are just five or six years old...we have grown four times from 20,000 crore to more than Rs 80,000 crore in four year period," The company is engaged in the business of providing diversified financial services. It offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions catering to both retail and wholesale segments, with a strong focus on serving the underbanked and underserved populations across India.

The company's products include home loans, loans against property, used car loans, personal loans, and small business loans. It also provides tailored, asset-backed lending solutions across residential and commercial real estate projects, focusing on mid-segment residential developments.

Additionally, the company also offers customised funding to underserved mid and large sized businesses, addressing unique capital needs in non-real estate sectors. PTI DP DR DR