Piramal Finance and ICICI Bank join hands for co-lending

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) NBFC firm Piramal Finance Ltd on Tuesday said it has forged a co-lending partnership with ICICI Bank to improve credit accessibility in rural and semi-urban regions, focusing on home loans and loans against property.

This collaboration strengthens Piramal Finance Ltd’s position in India’s semi-urban regions, reinforcing its commitment to providing easy and affordable credit solutions to the borrowers, the NBFC firm said in a statement.

Through this partnership, Piramal Finance Limited combines its innovative ‘High Tech + High Touch’ approach with the financial and banking expertise of ICICI Bank, it said.

Piramal Finance Ltd’s strong presence across 510 plus branches in 13,000 pin codes, serving 4.5 million customers in 26 states, will further bolster outreach and accessibility, it added. PTI DP DP MR