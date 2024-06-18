Piramal Finance retail assets under management crosses Rs 50,000 cr

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Non-bank lender Piramal Finance on Tuesday said its retail assets under management have crossed Rs 50,000 crore mark.

Retail loans have grown at 132 per cent since March 2022, and over two thirds of the loans comprise affordable housing, according to a statement.

**** Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials raises USD 7 mn debt funding Rural India focused non-bank lender Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financials on Tuesday said it has raised a debt funding of USD 7 million from impact investor Enabling Qapital.

Its chief executive and managing director LVLN Murthy said the funds will be utilised towards on-going lending activities and creating wealth opportunities for deep rural parts of India, according to a statement.

**** IRIS Business Services receives 'Global Central Banking Award 2024' Regulatory technology company IRIS Business Services on Tuesday said it has received the 'Global Central Banking Award 2024' for Technology Services in London.

Industry publication 'Central Banking' gave the award for creating the CRILC for RBI, which helped in managing non performing assets, according to a statement.

**** HDFC Securities cautions customers against rise in fraudulent activities Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities on Tuesday cautioned customers against a rise in fraudulent activities involving fake WhatsApp groups impersonating the company and its officials.

These groups may deceive customers to share sensitive information and transfer funds by promising high returns, it warned.