Piramal Pharma aims to be over USD 2bn entity by FY30: Chairperson Nandini Piramal

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Piramal Pharma is aiming to be an over USD 2 billion global pharma, health and wellness firm by FY30, company Chairperson Nandini Piramal said on Wednesday.

In the next five years, the company is targeting its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) vertical to become a USD 1.2 billion entity, she told reporters in an interaction.

Besides, the company has set its critical care vertical to touch USD 600 million by FY30 and the consumer healthcare vertical a USD 200 million entity.

Sharing the financial aspirations for the company over the next five years, Piramal said the company is aiming to "double its CDMO revenues, growing at twice the market rate of 6-7 per cent".

This will be driven by integrated services, cross-selling, and differentiated offerings, she added.

For the Complex Hospital Generics (CHG) business, she said the division is targeting "early-teen revenue growth" and will reinforce its position as a global leader in inhalation anaesthesia by expanding coverage in the US and strengthening its presence in markets such as Europe, India, China, and the UK.

For the India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) vertical, Piramal said the company will accelerate power brands expansion and continue building Rs 100-500 crore brands with increased media investment and channel expansion.

The focus will be on core power brands like Lacto Calamine, Little's, and i-Activ, introducing first-to-market propositions and margin-accretive launches, she added.

The ICH vertical is aiming to grow at twice the industry pace in the next five years on the back of omni-channel expansion, e-commerce profitability, and a sharper focus on building power brands, Piramal said. PTI RKL DR