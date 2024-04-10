Piramal Pharma forays into men's grooming segment

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Piramal Pharma on Wednesday said its consumer products division has forayed into the men’s personal grooming category with the launch of a new product range.

The company's Bohem product range includes hair removal spray, beard growth oil, and underarm roll-on, the company said in a statement.

"Men's grooming spends now constitute almost 11 per cent of the entire grooming category, shaping a market ripe for innovation," Piramal Consumer Products Division CEO Nitish Bajaj said.

With Bohem's debut, the company's goal is to address the demands of contemporary men with the commitment to revolutionise men's grooming, he added. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL