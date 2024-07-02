Piramal Realty appoints Abhijeet Maheshwari as CEO

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Piramal Realty on Tuesday said it has appointed Abhijeet Maheshwari as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mumbai-based Piramal Realty is a real estate arm of the Piramal Group.

With a career spanning over 18 years, Maheshwari joins Piramal Realty from Tata Realty Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL) where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth and success.

Maheshwari's expertise spans the entire real estate spectrum encompassing business development, fundraising, approvals, design, sales, leasing, execution, and delivery in residential, retail, and commercial sectors.

In his previous role as Business Head– West at TRIL, Maheswari demonstrated exemplary leadership overseeing the P&L of the West region, where he was responsible for a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail projects across the region. PTI MJH DR