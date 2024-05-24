Pix Transmission Q4 PAT grows 28 pc to Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Pix Transmission on Friday reported 28 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 24.43 crore for March quarter FY24 on account of lower expenses.

It had clocked Rs 19.10 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 135.59 crore from Rs 134.48 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, expenses stood at Rs 104.76 crore as against Rs 109.12 crore a year ago.

The company's board also approved a final dividend of Rs 7 per share for FY24. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU