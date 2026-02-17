Pixxel, Dhruva Space select Exotrail thrusters to steer satellites in orbit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Space-tech start-ups Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space on Tuesday announced partnership with French electric propulsion provider Exotrail to steer their advanced satellites in orbit.

The partnership was announced at the start of the India-France Innovation Year launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai.

According to the agreement, Pixxel will integrate Exotrail's "spaceware" electric propulsion systems across its upcoming satellite deployments, with deliveries extending through 2027.

The agreement with Dhruva Space entails supply of 14 "spaceware" micro systems by Exotrail by 2027 which will be used by the Hyderabad-based start-up for its space-missions.

Exotrail's "spaceware - micro" is a 150W propulsion system delivering more than 7mN of thrust for missions up to 60kN and more.

Exotrail's "spaceware" portfolio includes space-proven modular Hall-Effect electric propulsion systems designed for satellites ranging from 10 to 1,000 kg.

"The systems will support Pixxel's expanding Earth Observation constellation and broader space infrastructure roadmap," a statement from Bengaluru-based start-up Pixxel said.

Pixxel builds advanced satellites and operates a constellation of the world's highest resolution commercial hyper-spectral satellites.

The start-up also won a grant from the government to build satellites for the Indian Air Force, besides developing India's first privately owned national earth observation system.

"Partnering with Exotrail strengthens our roadmap for scalable, efficient space systems, while also reflecting the growing collaboration between the Indian and French space ecosystems," Pixxel Space founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said.

Dhruva Space CEO Sanjay Nekkanti said, "Partnering with Exotrail allows us to integrate proven propulsion capabilities into our micro and mini satellite platforms, for mission profiles that demand sustained, high-efficiency electric propulsion." Space is a key pillar of cooperation between France and India, and this partnership reflects the growing role of private space companies in strengthening that relationship and advancing commercial Earth observation capabilities.

Exotrail CEO Jean-Luc Maria said he was thrilled to announce the partnerships during the India-France Year of Innovation.