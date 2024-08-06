Pixxel makes satellite imagery accessible through Aurora studio

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel on Tuesday announced the launch of Aurora, its Earth Observation (EO) Studio, designed to make remote sensing analysis accessible for all.

Developed entirely in-house, Aurora eliminates the steep learning curves associated with traditional software, offering a seamless and intuitive satellite imagery analysis experience, said Pixxel Space in a statement here.

Aurora features a vast archive of open-source and commercial remote sensing datasets from multiple modalities, including the anticipated integration of Pixxel’s hyperspectral imagery by the end of 2024.

"Our focus has been on creating a platform that allows users to get insights faster without wasting time figuring out complex data processing steps. After nearly a year of beta testing and valuable feedback from our early customers, we're excited to unveil this to the public now," Pixxel Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said in a statement here.

The Aurora platform also offers a market place of ready-to-use models and indices in a no-code environment, enabling the users to visualise and compare different satellite imagery, customise workflows and quickly implement analytical models.

Aurora's customer-centric approach will enable organisations of all sizes in agriculture, forestry, mining, climate tech and energy to harness the power of Earth observation data for their specific needs and integrate it easily into their core operations, the statement said.

Pixxel plans to launch six commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites, known as 'Fireflies', this year. PTI SKU AS AS