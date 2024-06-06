Pixxel, Sarvam AI, Niramai among 10 Indian startups in WEF's Tech Pioneers list

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Ten Indian startups including Pixxel, Niramai and Sarvam AI have made to the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers 2024 list published on Thursday.

The list has total 100 leading tech startups which are focused on applying new breakthroughs in AI to develop clean energy solutions, healthcare innovation and progress in biotech, space and neurotechnology.

Those having been named on the list in the past include tech giants like Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter and Spotify.

Niramai is developing a novel AI-based test for detecting early-stage breast cancer, which is affordable, portable and non-invasive.

Pixxel is developing hyperspectral satellite imagery to capture geospatial data, while Sarvam AI is building foundation AI models and platforms for their use with a focus on Indian languages and use cases.

Indian entrants also include Amperehour, which is creating dispatchable renewable energy generating plants, and Cropin which is developing a farm monitoring and management solution to help farmers geo-tag their farms, digitize farm records, monitor crop productivity and improve farm activity.

Entri is giving access to learning and upskilling programmes in Indian local languages, while HealthPlix is developing AI-powered electronic medical records software for the healthcare sector.

Among other Indian names on the list, International Battery Company is manufacturing large-sized rechargeable prismatic li-ion nickel manganese cobalt batteries, NxtWave is providing AI-driven, vernacular-based coding courses, and String Bio is producing next-generation ingredients for agriculture, animal feed and human nutrition from GHG gases.

The 100 Technology Pioneers include startups from 23 countries, with a third led by a woman chief executive.

There are nine space companies, including Pixxel from India, four neurotechnology startups, and four working in the area of clean technology, including Amperehour and International Battery Company from India. PTI BJ HVA