Pixxel selects Exotrail thrusters to steer its satellites in orbit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Space-tech startup Pixxel Space on Tuesday announced partnership with French electric propulsion provider Exotrail to steer its advanced satellites in orbit.

The partnership was announced at the start of the India-France Innovation Year launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai.

"Under this agreement, Pixxel will integrate Exotrail's spaceware electric propulsion systems across its upcoming satellite deployments, with deliveries extending through 2027.

"The systems will support Pixxel's expanding Earth Observation constellation and broader space infrastructure roadmap," a statement from the Bengaluru-based startup said.

Pixxel builds advanced satellites and operates a constellation of the world's highest resolution commercial hyper-spectral satellites.

The startup also won a grant from the government to build satellites for the Indian Air Force, besides developing India's first privately owned national earth observation system.

"Partnering with Exotrail strengthens our roadmap for scalable, efficient space systems, while also reflecting the growing collaboration between the Indian and French space ecosystems," Pixxel Space founder and CEO Awais Ahmed said.

Exotrail's spaceware portfolio includes space-proven modular Hall-Effect electric propulsion systems designed for satellites ranging from 10 to 1,000 kg.

The spaceware propulsion system selected by Pixxel, with a compact form factor, enables the firm to prioritise its advanced payload in the design of its platforms without compromising performance.

"With significant in-orbit firing hours and cycle heritage, spaceware's systems are currently deployed across multiple missions worldwide. Their thrust efficiency and modularity support improved satellite deployment strategies, operational flexibility, and responsible end-of-life management," Pixxel Space said.

Space is a key pillar of cooperation between France and India, and this partnership reflects the growing role of private space companies in strengthening that relationship and advancing commercial Earth observation capabilities.

"Partnering with this new generation Earth Observation key stakeholder is a success for Exotrail, and validates that the spaceware systems are a world-class propulsion offer, at the service of growing space infrastructure and the dynamic Earth Observation market, which Pixxel embodies," Jean-Luc Maria, CEO at Exotrail, said.