Pixxel unveils hyperspectral satellite constellation Fireflies ahead of launch early next year

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel on Tuesday unveiled Fireflies, its flagship commercial hyperspectral satellites that are set for launch early next year.

The start-up, founded by Awais Ahmed, plans to put in place a constellation of six Fireflies satellites to observe the earth in more than 150 spectral bands that will enable the space data firm to access any part of the globe everyday.

"The Fireflies constellation will deliver critical data across various applications, from early detection of crop diseases and pinpointing water stress to real-time deforestation monitoring and tracking ocean pollution," a company statement said.

The satellites can become an invaluable tool in the fight against climate change, enhancing food security and supporting sustainable resource management.

"This constellation marks a major milestone in Pixxel's mission to make detailed and actionable insights about the planet accessible to all," said Ahmed, who is also the CEO of Pixxel.

"Fireflies is built to capture the world in ways we've never seen before, giving us the clarity and detail needed to make impactful decisions for a better future," he said.

Pixxel plans to expand the constellation to 24 satellites in the future as it seeks to make a mark for itself in the earth imaging sector.