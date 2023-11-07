Piyush Goyal emphasises equitable representation in copyright societies

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasized on having equitable representation in Copyright societies with an inclusive approach to have representation of women and equal rights for smaller artists.

Participating in a Copyright stakeholders' meeting held with different representatives of the Copyright Societies and Indian music industry here, Goyal said that these societies will review their Article of Association and discuss all such issues in a common forum.

They have been asked to resolve the disputes collectively, through a committee having representation of all relevant copyright societies to discuss the issues related to the creative industry, he said.

With Anoop Jalota as its convener, the committee will submit its report with solutions to their issues within 30 days, the minister informed.

The central government's vision is to bring the different sections of the creative industry to work as one unit and enhance the contribution with an inclusive approach taking care of small and marginalised creators, producers and musicians so that their creative contribution is respected.

Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to protect the culture, heritage and diversity represented by the country's soft power--cinema, film and music industry.

The entire industry should come to one platform for enhancing the creative industry and strengthening its soft-power in Amrit Kaal, Goyal said.

He further said that the music industry royalty collection has jumped 10 times to around Rs 550 crore in the last two years from Rs 50-65 crore annually earlier and it still has a huge potential to offer more.

The industry representatives have expressed the pressing issues of the industry in their growth, especially on royalty distribution, statutory licensing mainly under Section 31(d), single window licensing, inclusive representation in the copyright society's board, among others, the Minister said.

He also emphasized on the need to respect fair and equitable distribution of royalty as per the terms decided.

The issues of extension of statutory licensing on Internet were also discussed which will be revisited after consultation with the stakeholders, he said. PTI IAS MR