Celebrating Piyush Pandey's life, who gave Indian advertising swadeshi swagger

Mumbai: 'India's Adman', Piyush Pandey, who redefined advertising in the country by making Hindi mainstream with liberal dosages of humour and broke the mould of English-dominated campaigns, died on Friday morning due to illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, condoled the death of Jaipur-born Pandey (70), who gave memorable ads for brands such as Cadbury's (Asli Swaad Zindagi ka), Fevicol (Yeh Fevicol ka Jod Hai, Tutega Nahi) and the famous political slogan 'Abki Baar, Modi Sarkaar'.

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications," Modi said in a post on X.

"I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.

Calling Pandey a "titan and legend" of Indian advertising, Sitharaman said he transformed communication by "bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour and genuine warmth".

The finance minister said his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

Her Union Cabinet colleague Goyal said Pandey was a phenomenon in the world of advertising and his creative genius redefined storytelling.

"To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit," Goyal, who handles the commerce portfolio, said.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend.

"He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its 'swadeshi' swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son," Adani wrote in X.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said Pandey has left "gigantic footprints" on the ad industry, recollecting that the adman's "hearty laughs and irrepressible zest for life" will be remembered more than the brands he built.

Noted broadcaster and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle in a post on X said, "Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English 'aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya'. He flew high in the advertising world 'par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue'."

Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder & Director, Uday Kotak described Pandey, who launched Kotak Mahindra Bank with a campaign in 2003 describing banking as 'common sense' described him as an "amazing out of the box thinker and a humble person".

Similarly, former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "Piyush believed in and cultivated the power of branding with an indigenous twist, flavour, and creativity that put India on the global map. He had a golden & generous heart as reflected in these touching words about me. His spirit will continue to inspire us."

Pandey had joined Ogilvy India in the early 80's and stayed with it for over four decades, almost becoming synonymous with the firm. Some of his works for brands like Fevicol, Cadbury and Asian Paints remain as masterpieces till date. He had stepped down as executive chairman of Ogilvy India in 2023 and took up an advisory role.

A winner of many global advertising industry awards, Pandey was also recipient of India's civilian honour Padma Shri.

Born to a family of nine children, before becoming 'India's Adman' Pandey tried his hands in tea tasting and construction work, besides being a part of national obsession -- cricket and represented Rajasthan state in Ranji Trophy.

While to the outside world he was the 'Ad Man', to his siblings, Pandey was a man who nurtured every relationship.

Actor Ila Arun, his elder sister, told PTI that Pandey valued and nurtured every relationship, which ensured that many of the leaders he met ceased to be just clients.

She called him the naughtiest of the nine siblings and kite flying was his favourite activity.

"He stayed with me for five years. And he never left his advertising company (Ogilvy), which allowed him complete freedom to build campaigns the way he liked," she said.

The terrace overlooking the Arabian Sea at his Shivaji Park residence was Pandey's favourite spot, Arun said.

He was a true sportsperson who was interested in multiple disciplines and pursued cricket seriously. He had won prizes in swimming and javelin throw as well, she said.

Prasoon Pandey, who is also in the ad industry, is the other brother.

In the late 1980s, Pandey penned lyrics for the government-produced and widely popular 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' song, which celebrates the rich diversity in the country.

He also wrote several books, including "Pandeymonium: Piyush Pandey on Advertising" and "The Making of a Brand: Asian Paints".

Pandey studied at St Xavier's School, Jaipur and was also an alumnus of St. Stephen's College in Delhi, where he did his post-graduate in History.

He is survived by his wife Neeta, a dog lover. The couple do not have any children, and Pandey used to call their dogs their family.