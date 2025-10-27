PL Capital appoints former Standard Chartered's executive Zarin Daruwala as Group CEO

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Financial services firm PL Capital, a part of the Prabhudas Lilladher Group, on Monday announced the appointment of Zarin Daruwala as Group chief executive officer, effective October 13.

Daruwala, who brings over 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector, will play a key role in driving PL Capital’s transformative journey as it targets to scale its broking and distribution, institutional equities, investment banking, corporate advisory, private credit, wealth management and asset management services.

Prior to joining PL Capital, she served as the CEO-India and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, where she led the bank's transformation and sustained growth across the region.

During her tenure, she repositioned the bank's retail banking business to make it more wealth management focused and transformed its corporate banking space.

"Zarin's appointment comes as a defining moment for PL Capital. With a bold vision for growth and diversification, we are poised to significantly scale our businesses. Zarin’s arrival marks an important milestone in our mission to build an enduring, institutionally governed organisation," Amisha Vora, Chairperson & Managing Director of PL Capital, said in a statement.

Sharing her vision, Daruwala, said, "It is a privilege to join PL Capital at such an exciting inflection point. The Group has a strong foundation, deep market knowledge, and a client-first ethos. I am energised by the vision to build a future-ready financial services platform that delivers innovation, value, and impact".