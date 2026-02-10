Plan to establish several additional plants across India this year: Tata AutoComp VC

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to set up several additional plants across India this year to strengthen its footprint and capacity to meet future requirements..

The company, which had inaugurated two new manufacturing plants in Sanand on January 30, said it now operates more than eight plants at Sanand in Gujarat.

"We are expanding our capabilities to deliver world-class quality and operational excellence to our customers. Building on this momentum, we plan to establish several additional plants across India this year, further strengthening our footprint and capacity to meet the future needs of the automotive industry," Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd, Vice-Chairman, Arvind Goel, said in a statement.

The company, however, did not elaborate on the number of additional plants planned and the investments in them.

On the two new units in Sanand, he said, "These new facilities mark a significant milestone in Tata AutoComp's strategic growth, enhancing our ability to support OEM partners and respond effectively to evolving platform requirements." Sanand, as a long-term manufacturing hub, provides proximity to key customers and a strong vendor ecosystem, enabling deeper localisation, faster lead times, and a more resilient supply chain, he added. PTI RKL MR