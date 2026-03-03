Plannex Recycling partners REGOM for tyre recycling ecosystem in India

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Recycling and waste management firm Plannex Recycling on Tuesday said it has partnered with France's REGOM to build a closed-loop tyre recycling ecosystem in India.

Under the partnership Plannex will deploy REGOM's automated AI-based tyre sorting and identification systems, covering both light vehicles (LV) and truck and bus tyres (TT), the company said in a statement.

REGOM develops AI-powered machines and software to extend tyre life and improve tyre identification.

Plannex Recycling Co Founder and CSO, Yashraj Bhardwaj said,"Our newly forged partnership with REGOM paves the way for us to move from reactive, manual operations to a data-driven, verifiable system, where the quality of every output stream can be demonstrated." India's tyre infrastructure undoubtedly has the potential to scale and improve, but it needs the right tools and infrastructure to match the ambition, Bhardwaj noted.

Regom Director, Arthur Wagner said Plannex has contributed immensely to shaping India's recycling and waste management sector.

"What we have built together is the data backbone for a circular tyre economy. When every tyre is identified, tracked, and routed based on its actual condition and composition, the entire recycling system becomes more efficient and transparent," Wagner said.

REGOM's system leverages AI vision technology to classify tyres by type, condition, and application suitability, removing subjectivity from the sorting process.

It is also equipped with an integrated X-ray contaminant detection unit that scans tyres before they enter the shredder, identifying hidden metal components and battery materials that would otherwise cause damage or safety incidents.

The system deployed through the partnership is designed to integrate with RFID infrastructure and support Digital Product Passport (DPP) requirements being introduced under the European Union's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, Plannex Recycling said.

"This positions Indian operators for future international partnerships and regulatory readiness as global supply chains increasingly demand structured lifecycle data," it added.

The two partners plan to scale this model across multiple sites and markets, to build a connected recycling system where tyre identity, condition data, and material destiny are traceable at every step, the statement said. PTI RKL ANU ANU