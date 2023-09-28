Plantation of grass and temperate bamboo to check soil erosion in Shimla

Shimla/Solan, Sep 28 (PTI) Fast-growing varieties of grass, Vetiver and Napier, and temperate bamboo are being planted on landslide-prone slopes in the state capital Shimla for soil binding and checking soil erosion.

Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (Solan) has provided 1,000 bunches of temperate bamboo and 10,000 bunches of Vetiver and Napier grass for plantations on the locations where landslides occurred during the monsoons, officials said.

Vetiver and Napier grass and temperate bamboo have been planted at 7-8 vulnerable sites to stop soil erosion and give strength to already existing trees, mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation Surinder Chauhan told PTI on Thursday.

Bamboo is useful for binding topsoil and preventing the erosion of slopes, riverbanks, and degraded land that are frequently affected by landslides.

Similarly, Vetiver and Napier grass varieties have soil binding potential and plantation of these species can check soil erosion and act as a tool for soil binding, said Vice Chancellor of Nauni University, Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel.

Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) had asked for soil-binding grasses and temperate bamboo in the wake of a huge loss of property and human lives in landslides in Shimla during the monsoon and plantations on destabilised hill slopes to strengthen the soil cover and Nauni University has assured to give more bunches of these grasses and bamboo to the SMC.

As many as 27 persons were killed in three major landslides in Shimla city in the month of August following heavy rains. Several buildings were endangered and a large number of trees were uprooted. PTI COR BPL NB MR