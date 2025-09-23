Plastic cap maker Cool Caps Industries to raise Rs 298 cr via rights issue at Rs 70 per share

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Beverage packaging manufacturer Cool Caps Industries on Tuesday announced that it will raise Rs 279.97 crore through a rights issue to fuel growth and mainboard migration.

The Kolkata-based Cool Caps Industries has fixed the price at Rs 70 per share for the rights issue which will open for subscription on September 30 and close on October 24, 2025, a statement said.

Shareholders holding equity shares as on the Record Date will be eligible to apply for the rights shares in the ratio of 1 Rights Equity Share for every 1 fully paid-up Equity Shares held, it said.

"Funds will boost growth, strengthen finances, and enable NSE main board migration," the SME company, which is listed on NSE Emerge platform, said.

Cool Caps Industries Ltd (CCIL), Eastern India's leading beverage packaging manufacturer, produces plastic caps, closures, PET preforms, bottles, handles, shrink films, and food-grade PET flakes. PTI HG MR