Plastic industry among leading contributors to economy, provides huge job opportunities: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Plastic industry is one of the leading contributors to the economy and provides a lot of employment opportunities, Chemicals & Petrochemicals Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma said on Thursday.

She inaugurated a four-day Global Conclave on Plastic Recycling and Sustainability (GCPRS) organised by industry bodies All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) and the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers' Association (CPMA) at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

The event focuses on the rising use of plastic, its impact on the environment and also on the steps needed for solutions.

According to an official statement, Verma in her address commended the efforts of the AIPMA and the CPMA for organising a conclave on a topic of paramount relevance, at a time when only ten per cent of the total plastic waste generated globally was recycled.

She said, "Be that as it may, and despite transitioning from a material of wonder to a victim of its own success, the plastic industry remains one of the leading contributors to the economy and in providing employment to millions globally." Verma told stakeholders that a concerted and collaborative effort across various sectors is necessary.

In a bid to curb plastic pollution, the secretary said, the government had introduced the Plastic Waste Management Rules in 2016, which mandated extended producer responsibility, enforced stricter recycling package and banned specific single use plastic.

She said various amendments have also been made to the rules over the years to widen its ambit and stressed the role of CIPET and DCPC in staunchly implementing the rules.

With environmental regulations tightening globally each day, she stressed the need to become a sustainable circular economy at the earliest.

AIPMA President Manish Dedhia, CPMA President Kamal Nanavati, AIPMA Governing Council Chairman Arvind Mehta, GCPRS 2024 Chairman Hiten Bheda, Pranav Kumar (CPMA), Shishir Sinha (Plastindia Foundation), and Shri Ravish Kamath (Plastindia) attended the event.

"India's plastic recycling industry is rapidly growing, and is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2033," the statement said, adding that the government's initiatives and a robust existing recycling rate of about 60 per cent highlight the country's commitment to managing plastic waste.

CPMA President Kamal Nanavati emphasised that plastic waste management is a global issue requiring collaborations among all value chain participants and the government.

He said the GCPRS aims to provide a platform for dialogues and discussions to develop solutions and the Indian industry is actively working to improve plastic circularity and ensure the effective implementation of regulatory requirements through cooperation with the government.

Arvind D Mehta, Chairman of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (AMTEC), stated that they were preparing highly skilled and talented professionals for India's rapidly advancing plastic industry. PTI MJH HVA