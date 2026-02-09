Plastic industry must leverage technology to make sustainable products: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday asked the plastic industry to leverage technology for manufacturing sustainable products.

The minister was addressing an exhibition 'PLASTINDIA 2026' being held from February 5-10, 2026.

Paswan released the Plastic Industry Status Report 2025 and presented awards to the winners of the Startup Search Initiative, developed by the Plastindia Foundation in collaboration with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), according to an official statement.

Addressing industry stakeholders, Paswan emphasised the need to minimise wastage and leverage technology to drive sustainability in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He appreciated the plastics industry for its collective efforts towards sustainable manufacturing while contributing to national growth and self-reliance.

Paswan asked the industry not to comprise on quality.

PLASTINDIA 2026, organised by the Plastindia Foundation, has brought together industry leaders, global buyers, innovators, and policymakers from India and abroad, highlighting India's growing role in the global plastics value chain.

Ravish Kamath, President of Plastindia Foundation, said the report offers key insights into the industry's growth, exports, and sustainability transition.

Alok Tibrewala, Chairman, NEC PLASTINDIA 2026, noted that the Startup Search Initiative supports innovation-led, sustainable solutions, with 10 startups shortlisted from over 150 applicants and awarded Rs 2 lakh each under the theme 'Bharat Next'. PTI MJH TRB