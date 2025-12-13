Plastic parks to be developed in Mangaluru, Vijayapura: Karnataka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) The Karnataka government is taking steps to accelerate the growth of the state's plastic sector by establishing dedicated plastic parks in Mangaluru and in Vijayapura district, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for polymer and plastics enterprises, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of PLASTINDIA 2026, he said that the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will establish a new campus within the Mangaluru Plastic Park to train skilled manpower and promote research in polymer science.

The event was organised in the run-up to the 12th International Plastics Exhibition and Conference (PLASTINDIA 2026) scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 5 to 10.

He noted that 200 acres would be earmarked for plastic industrialists in Mulawada Industrial Area of Vijayapura district, and plots will be allotted as per the requirements specified in their applications.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's office, India’s plastics industry is on a strong growth trajectory. Over the past decade, the sector has expanded from around USD 15 billion to USD 37 billion and is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2026.

This growth will translate into increased employment and prosperity. The industry, which currently employs about four million people, is expected to generate 5.5 million jobs by 2026.

The plastics sector presently contributes about 1.5 per cent to India’s GDP and is poised to account for nearly 2 per cent by 2026. As a sunrise sector, it is driving industrial growth across the country, the Minister said.

Beyond policy initiatives, Karnataka is supporting its vision through robust infrastructure development. The State currently has over 200 industrial areas spread across more than 85,000 acres and is developing new investment zones to meet future industrial demand, he explained.

Referring to the large volume of plastic waste generated in the city, Patil said effective waste management is critical to achieving a sustainable environment.

Stressing the need to find solutions to this challenge, he assured that the government would extend full support to entrepreneurs willing to take up ventures in this area. PTI AMP ROH