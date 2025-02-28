Plastic recycling to attract fresh investments in Bengal amid circular economy push

Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Plastic recycling is expected to attract significant investments in West Bengal in the coming years, driven by stricter regulations on extended producer responsibility (EPR) and rising demand for sustainable solutions, industry officials said on Friday.

Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) president Lalit Agarwal said the union government's EPR norms, which mandate the use of a minimum of 25 per cent recycled plastic in packaging from April 1, 2025, would accelerate investments in recycling projects to promote the circular economy and reduce environmental impact.

"With the push from the government, a fresh investment cycle is expected to begin in plastic recycling. It may even match the investment pipeline for plastic processing in the near future," Agarwal said.

West Bengal is aiming at Rs 3,000 crore capex in the next few years in plastic processing units, he said.

Recycling-based projects worth Rs 450 crore are already in the pipeline, according to IPF National Advisory Board chairman Alok Tibrewal.

British International Investment (BII) had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Magpet Polymers in Kolkata, committing Rs 205 crore (USD 24 million) in the form of a long-term loan for the expansion of Magpet's PET bottle recycling facility in Kharagpur.

The inauguration of the 10th edition of INDPLAS'25, the triennial flagship international plastics exhibition of IPF, began on Friday.

The four-day B2B event, the largest of its kind in eastern India, is expected to draw 400 exhibitors and one lakh visitors, including representatives from a dozen foreign companies from countries like China and the US.

West Bengal Industries Minister Shashi Panja and Principal Secretary Vandana Yadav inaugurated the event, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting the plastic industry and boosting investments.

"INDPLAS'25 is more than just an exhibition. It is a platform for collaboration, innovation and investment. With the rapid development of the plastics sector in eastern India, this event will catalyse new business opportunities and technological advancements," said Ashok Jajodia, chairman of the INDPLAS'25 Organising Committee.

As part of the event, an Invest Bengal Seminar was held, highlighting the state's evolving industrial landscape, investor incentives, and the government's vision to make West Bengal a hub for plastics manufacturing with infrastructure development and a skilled workforce. PTI BSM BDC