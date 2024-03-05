Platinum Industries shares make market debut with over 33 pc premium

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Shares of Platinum Industries on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 171.

Advertisment

The stock opened the trade at Rs 228, up 33.33 per cent on the BSE. It later jumped 38.59 per cent to Rs 237.

It listed at Rs 225, a gain of 31.57 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

The firm is a multi-product company engaged in the business of manufacturing stabilisers.

Advertisment

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,241.30 crore.

Platinum Industries' initial public offering got subscribed 98.99 times on the closing day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 235 crore-initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to 1,37,61,225 equity shares. It had a price range of Rs 162-171 a share. PTI SUM DR