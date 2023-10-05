Plaza Wires IPO subscribed whopping 161 times on encouraging participation from institutional, retail investors

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires was subscribed a whopping 160.98 times on the final day of subscription on Thursday, helped by a huge demand from institutional and retail investors.
The Rs 71.28 crore-initial share sale received bids for 1,52,86,56,909 shares against 94,96,114 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed a remarkable 388.09 times while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted a huge 374.81 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 42.84 times.
The offer was a fresh issue of up to 1,32,00,158 equity shares.
The price range for the offer was Rs 51-54 a share.
The company is in the business of manufacturing, marketing and selling wires, aluminium cables and fast-moving electrical goods like electric fans and water heaters.
Plaza Wires has raised Rs 20 crore from anchor investors.
Pantomath Capital Advisors was the manager to the offer.
The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. PTI SUM SHW