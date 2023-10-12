Plaza Wires shares settle with nearly 49 pc premium in debut trade

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Shares of wires and cables manufacturer Plaza Wires settled with a premium of nearly 49 per cent against the issue price of Rs 54 on the first day of trading on Thursday.

The stock of Plaza Wires made its debut at Rs 84, registering a jump of 53.06 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. The gains were partially trimmed and the scrip closed 48.57 per cent higher at Rs 80.23 apiece.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 76 with a premium of 40.74 per cent. It gained further and rose 46.27 per cent to end the day at Rs 80.20 apiece.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 351.02 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 46 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 6.09 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

The initial public offering of the company was subscribed a whopping 160.98 times, helped by a huge demand from institutional and retail investors.

The company is into manufacturing, marketing and selling wires, aluminium cables and fast-moving electrical goods like electric fans and water heaters. PTI HG RAM